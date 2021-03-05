Canada posts surprise trade surplus in January on strong exports

Adds details, CAD reaction

OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a surprise trade surplus in January, the first since May 2019 and the largest since July 2014, mostly on a sharp increase in exports, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Canada's trade surplus with the rest of the world was C$1.41 billion ($1.11 billion) in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a deficit of C$1.40 billion after the revised C$1.98 billion deficit in December.

Exports jumped 8.1% in January, with increases in all product sections. Excluding the swings of 2020, it was the largest increase since August 1995. Imports edged up 0.9% in January, mostly on higher imports of energy products.

The Canadian dollar CAD= clawed back some of its earlier decline after the data, trading 0.1% lower at 1.2678 to the greenback, or 78.88 U.S. cents.

Exports to the United States rose 11.3% in January, hitting their highest value since September 2019, mostly on aircraft, gold bars, crude oil and lumber.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, David Ljunggren and Dale Smith in Ottawa, Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by John Stonestreet and Paul Simao)

