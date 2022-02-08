Canada posts surprise trade deficit of C$137 mln in December

Adds details and Canadian dollar

OTTAWA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada posted a surprise trade deficit of C$137 million ($108 million) in December, as imports jumped and exports fell from November, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while November's surplus was revised down to C$2.47 billion from C$3.13 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.50 billion in December. Imports hit an all-time record for the third consecutive month, rising 3.7%, while exports fell 0.9%.

"As a result, after posting six consecutive monthly surpluses, Canada's merchandise trade balance returned to a deficit position," Statscan said in a statement.

Imports rose in eight of 11 product sections, led by electronic and electrical equipment and parts, while motor vehicles and parts imports reached their highest level since February 2020.

Exports were driven lower by energy products, which fell for the first time since April 2021.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2710 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.68 U.S. cents.

($1 = 1.2713 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

