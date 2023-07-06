Canada posts surprise May trade deficit as imports surge

By volume, imports rose 3.5%.

Total exports decreased 3.8% during the same period, largely due to cheaper energy products as well as wheat and canola. By volume, exports declined 2.5%.

Demand for Canadian grains has slowed in recent months amid improving global supplies, especially for wheat and canola, Statscan said. This resulted in lower prices, providing an incentive for Canadian producers to wait for better market conditions.

($1 = 1.3277 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.