Canada posts smaller than expected trade deficit in July

September 06, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

By volume, imports were down 4.3%.

Total exports rose 0.7% in July, as higher exports of canola, aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts helped to offset the impact of the strike, Statscan said. By volume, exports fell 0.2%.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday is expected to keep rates on hold at a 22-year high of 5% after the economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, analysts said.

Slowing trade was among factors in an unexpected economic contraction in the quarter ended in June and month-over-month GDP was most likely flat in July, data showed last week.

($1 = 1.3652 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

