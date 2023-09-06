Canada posts smaller than expected trade deficit in July

By volume, imports were down 4.3%.

Total exports rose 0.7% in July, as higher exports of canola, aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts helped to offset the impact of the strike, Statscan said. By volume, exports fell 0.2%.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday is expected to keep rates on hold at a 22-year high of 5% after the economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, analysts said.

Slowing trade was among factors in an unexpected economic contraction in the quarter ended in June and month-over-month GDP was most likely flat in July, data showed last week.

