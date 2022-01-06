US Markets

Canada posts Nov trade surplus of C$3.13 bln, highest since 2008

Credit: REUTERS/FRED THORNHILL

OTTAWA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$3.13 billion ($2.45 billion) in November, the largest since September 2008, with imports and exports both hitting record highs, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Strong exports outweighed the impact of massive floods and landslides in British Columbia in November that temporarily cut most links to Vancouver, the country's largest port. Analysts had forecast a November surplus of C$2.03 billion.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2762 to the greenback, or 78.36 U.S. cents, as investors weighed the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. interest rate hikes.

Canada's trade surplus with the world in October was revised to C$2.26 billion from C$2.09 billion, which had been the biggest since the C$2.12 billion seen in December 2011.

