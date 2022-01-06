Canada posts Nov trade surplus of C$3.13 bln, highest since 2008

Adds details, dollar reaction

OTTAWA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$3.13 billion ($2.45 billion) in November, the largest since September 2008, with imports and exports both hitting record highs, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Strong exports outweighed the impact of massive floods and landslides in British Columbia in November that temporarily cut most links to Vancouver, the country's largest port. Analysts had forecast a November surplus of C$2.03 billion.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2762 to the greenback, or 78.36 U.S. cents, as investors weighed the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. interest rate hikes.

Canada's trade surplus with the world in October was revised to C$2.26 billion from C$2.09 billion, which had been the biggest since the C$2.12 billion seen in December 2011.

($1 = 1.2762 Canadian dollars)

Graphic - Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith, additional reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.