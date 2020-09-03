Canada posts July trade deficit of C$2.45 billion
OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion) in July, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Motor vehicles and parts was once again the driver for both imports and exports, while June saw a large revision as a result of updated calculations regarding crude oil prices. Statscan cut the June deficit to C$1.59 billion from an initial C$3.19 billion.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
July June (rev) change pct June (prev)
Balance
-2.451
-1.589
n/a
-3.189 Exports
45.428
40.899
11.1
39.707 Imports
47.879
42.487
12.7
42.896
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$2.50 billion in July.
($1=1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith)
