Canada posts July trade deficit of C$2.45 billion

OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion) in July, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Motor vehicles and parts was once again the driver for both imports and exports, while June saw a large revision as a result of updated calculations regarding crude oil prices. Statscan cut the June deficit to C$1.59 billion from an initial C$3.19 billion.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

July June (rev) change pct June (prev)

Balance

-2.451

-1.589

n/a

-3.189 Exports

45.428

40.899

11.1

39.707 Imports

47.879

42.487

12.7

42.896

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$2.50 billion in July.

($1=1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith)

