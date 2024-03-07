Canada posts Jan trade surplus as imports plunge to near 2-year low

New throughout

OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a bigger than expected trade surplus of C$496 million ($367.6 million) in January, as imports plunged to a nearly 2-year low while exports fell at a slower pace, Statistics Canada data on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a C$100 million surplus in the month. December's trade deficit was revised to C$863 million from a deficit of C$312 million initially reported.

Total imports fell 3.8% to its lowest level since February 2022, largely on consumer goods and motor vehicles, Statscan said. By volume, imports were down 4.1% in the month.

Exports declined 1.7%, a third consecutive monthly fall, mainly on metal and non-metallic mineral products as well as aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts. Total exports fell 1.8% by volume.

Thursday's trade report is broadly in line with the Bank of Canada's expectations for high borrowing costs to keep consumer spending restrained in the near term, impacting import levels, while soft foreign demand weighs on exports. Both imports and exports are projected to pick up in the second half of 2024.

The central bank held its key overnight rate at a 22-year high of 5% on Wednesday and said it was too early to consider a cut. The bank has stayed on the sidelines since July to cool inflation.

Canada's trading activity slowed with the United States as well as other countries in January, Statscan said. With the U.S., Canada's largest trading partner, surplus widened slightly, while with other countries, the deficit narrowed.

($1 = 1.3493 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

