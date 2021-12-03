US Markets

Canada posts hefty job gain, unemployment rate dips to 6.0%

Julie Gordon Reuters


OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's economy posted an unexpectedly large job gain in November, while the jobless rate dropped to a new pandemic low and hours worked returned to pre-pandemic levels, data showed on Friday.

The Canadian economy added a net 153,700 jobs in November, well above analyst expectations of 35,000, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.0%, beating a consensus estimate of 6.6%, Statistics Canada data showed.

Employment increased in both the services and goods-producing sector, and gains were fairly evenly split between full and part-time work. Total hours worked climbed 0.7%, returning to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2760 to the greenback, or 78.37 U.S. cents.

