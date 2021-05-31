Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 in first quarter
Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.18 billion ($977.47 million) in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.27 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q1 2021 Q4(Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2020
Current Account
+1.184 -5.274
-7.261
-0.619
Goods
+1.684 -9.266
-9.490
-1.009
Services
+0.458 +0.407
+0.285
+0.075
Investment Income
+0.979 +5.916
+4.171
+0.453
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$3.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1 = 1.2072 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)
