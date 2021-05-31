Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 in first quarter

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.18 billion ($977.47 million) in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.27 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q1 2021 Q4(Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2020

Current Account

+1.184 -5.274

-7.261

-0.619

Goods

+1.684 -9.266

-9.490

-1.009

Services

+0.458 +0.407

+0.285

+0.075

Investment Income

+0.979 +5.916

+4.171

+0.453

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$3.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1 = 1.2072 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)

