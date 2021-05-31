US Markets

Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 in first quarter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.18 billion ($977.47 million) in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.27 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008.

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.18 billion ($977.47 million) in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.27 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q1 2021 Q4(Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2020

Current Account

+1.184 -5.274

-7.261

-0.619

Goods

+1.684 -9.266

-9.490

-1.009

Services

+0.458 +0.407

+0.285

+0.075

Investment Income

+0.979 +5.916

+4.171

+0.453

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$3.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1 = 1.2072 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular