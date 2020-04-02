Canada posts C$983 mln trade deficit in February
OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$983 million ($694 million) in February as both exports rose and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Exports were up by 0.5%, largely on an increase in private jets. Imports fell by 0.8%, largely on crude oil.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Feb
Jan (rev)
change pct
Jan (prev)
Balance
-0.983
-1.656
n/a
-1.473
Exports
48.341
48.086
+0.5
48.135
Imports
49.324
49.743
-0.8
49.609
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$1.87 billion in February.
($1=$1.4164 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
