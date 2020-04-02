US Markets

Canada posts C$983 mln trade deficit in February

Dale Smith Reuters
Canada posted a trade deficit of C$983 million ($694 million) in February as both exports rose and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Exports were up by 0.5%, largely on an increase in private jets. Imports fell by 0.8%, largely on crude oil.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Feb

Jan (rev)

change pct

Jan (prev)

Balance

-0.983

-1.656

n/a

-1.473

Exports

48.341

48.086

+0.5

48.135

Imports

49.324

49.743

-0.8

49.609

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$1.87 billion in February.

($1=$1.4164 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)

((Kelsey.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +16132356745))

