Canada posts C$594 mln trade surplus in April

OTTAWA, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million) in April, as imports fell at a much faster rate than exports amid a major decrease in the trade of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a deficit of C$700 million after a revised C$1.35 billion deficit in March.

($1 = 1.2070 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.