Canada posts C$594 million trade surplus in April as imports slump
June 8 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million) in April as imports fell at a much faster rate than exports, largely because motor vehicle and parts plants were shut down because of a shortage in semiconductor chips, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Exports were down 1.0% on motor vehicles and parts. Imports fell by 4.7%, also thanks to lower shipments of motor vehicles and parts.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Apr March (rev) change pct March(prev) Balance
+0.594
-1.347
n/a
-1.140
Exports
50.207
50.700
-1.0
50.618
Imports
49.613
52.048
-4.7
51.758
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$0.70 billion in April.
($1=$1.2070 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
