Canada posts C$2.09 billion trade surplus in Oct, biggest this year

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$2.09 billion ($1.65 billion)in October, the largest so far in 2021, with imports and exports both hitting record levels on higher trade in motor vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.00 billion in October.

($1 = 1.2673 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

