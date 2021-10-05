Canada posts C$1.94 bln trade surplus in August
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$1.94 billion ($1.54 billion) in August as exports rose and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Exports were up by 0.8%, largely on energy products and metal and non-metallic mineral products. Imports fell by 1.4%, largely in motor vehicles and parts.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Aug Jul (rev) change pct Jul (prev) Balance
+1.939
+0.736
n/a
+0.778
Exports
54.444
54.013
+0.8
53.749
Imports
52.506
53.277
-1.4
52.971
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$0.43 billion in August. ($1 = 1.2588 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.