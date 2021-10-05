US Markets

Canada posts C$1.94 bln trade surplus in August

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$1.94 billion ($1.54 billion) in August as exports rose and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports were up by 0.8%, largely on energy products and metal and non-metallic mineral products. Imports fell by 1.4%, largely in motor vehicles and parts.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Aug Jul (rev) change pct Jul (prev) Balance

+1.939

+0.736

n/a

+0.778

Exports

54.444

54.013

+0.8

53.749

Imports

52.506

53.277

-1.4

52.971

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$0.43 billion in August. ($1 = 1.2588 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

