Canada posts C$1.94 bln trade surplus in August

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$1.94 billion ($1.54 billion) in August as exports rose and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Exports were up by 0.8%, largely on energy products and metal and non-metallic mineral products. Imports fell by 1.4%, largely in motor vehicles and parts.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Aug Jul (rev) change pct Jul (prev) Balance

+1.939

+0.736

n/a

+0.778

Exports

54.444

54.013

+0.8

53.749

Imports

52.506

53.277

-1.4

52.971

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$0.43 billion in August. ($1 = 1.2588 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))

