Canada posts C$1.86 bln trade surplus in Sept
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$1.86 billion ($1.50 billion) in September as imports fell faster than exports, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Exports were down by 2.3%, largely on lower exports of motor vehicles and parts as a result of shutdowns caused by the shortage of semi-conductor chips, partially offset by higher energy products. Imports fell by 3.0%, also on motor vehicles and parts.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Sept
Aug(rev) change pct Aug (prev) Balance
+1.858
+1.509
n/a
+1.939
Exports
53.000
54.256
-2.3
54.444
Imports
51.142
52.748
-3.0
52.506
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$1.55 billion in September. ($1 = 1.2422 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))
