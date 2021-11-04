US Markets

Canada posts C$1.86 bln trade surplus in Sept

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$1.86 billion ($1.50 billion) in September as imports fell faster than exports, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Exports were down by 2.3%, largely on lower exports of motor vehicles and parts as a result of shutdowns caused by the shortage of semi-conductor chips, partially offset by higher energy products. Imports fell by 3.0%, also on motor vehicles and parts.

Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Merchandise trade

Sept

Aug(rev) change pct Aug (prev) Balance

+1.858

+1.509

n/a

+1.939

Exports

53.000

54.256

-2.3

54.444

Imports

51.142

52.748

-3.0

52.506

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$1.55 billion in September. ($1 = 1.2422 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com))

