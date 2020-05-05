Canada posts C$1.47 bln trade deficit in March
May 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.47 billion ($1.10 billion) in March as both exports and imports declined, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Exports were down by 2.0%, largely on a decline in motor vehicle sales. Imports fell by 0.5%, largely in pharmaceutical products.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
March Feb(rev) change pct
Feb(prev) Balance
Exports
48.341
-2.0
Imports
49.324
-0.5
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a deficit of C$2.00 billion in March. ($1=$1.4018 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Kelsey Johnson)((Reuters Ottawa bureau: 1-613-235-6745; kelsey.johnson@tr.com))
