Canada posts C$1.41 billion trade surplus in January

Corrects revised December trade deficit to C$1.98 bln not C$1.67 bln

OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted its largest trade surplus since 2014 in January, at C$1.41 billion ($1.11 billion), on a strong increase in exports as imports edged up, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a deficit of C$1.40 billion after a revised C$1.98 billion deficit in December.

($1 = 1.2720 Canadian dollars)

