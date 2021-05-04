Canada posts C$1.1 billion trade deficit in March

US Markets

Canada's trade balance shifted back to a deficit in March following two consecutive months of surplus, as imports jumped significantly while exports edged up slightly, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Canada's trade deficit with the world was C$1.1 billion ($892.21 million) in March. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a surplus of C$700 million after a revised C$1.42 surplus in February.

($1 = 1.2329 Canadian dollars)

