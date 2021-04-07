Canada posts C$1.04 billion trade surplus in February

OTTAWA, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed in February to C$1.04 billion ($824.28 million) as both imports and exports fell, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a surplus of C$1.00 billion after a revised C$1.21 surplus in January.

