US Markets

Canada posts C$1.04 billion trade surplus in February

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published

Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed in February to C$1.04 billion ($824.28 million) as both imports and exports fell, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed in February to C$1.04 billion ($824.28 million) as both imports and exports fell, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a surplus of C$1.00 billion after a revised C$1.21 surplus in January.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular