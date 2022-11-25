US Markets

Canada posts C$1.72 bln surplus over first six months of 2022/23

November 25, 2022 — 11:00 am EST

OTTAWA, NOV 25 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$1.72 billion ($1.29 billion) budget surplus for the first six months of the 2022/23 fiscal year, helped by higher tax revenues, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, Canada posted a C$68.57 billion deficit in the period from April to September 2021.

Year-to-date revenues were up 18.6% on a broad-based improvement in income streams. Program expenses were down 17.9%, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals and businesses as COVID-19 support wound down, the finance ministry said.

"The government's 2022-23 financial results continue to improve compared to 2021-22 as the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the unprecedented level of temporary COVID-19 response measures wane," the ministry said in a statement.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$2.16 billion in September, compared to the C$11.41 billion deficit recorded a year ago. ($1 = 1.3382 Canadian dollars)

