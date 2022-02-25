Canada posts budget surplus in December 2021, first since pandemic onset

OTTAWA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada in December recorded its first monthly surplus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while its deficit in the first nine months of fiscal 2021/22 continued to fall compared with the year ago period, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

Canada posted a surplus of C$3.58 billion ($2.80 billion) in December, compared to a C$16.15 billion deficit in December 2020. It last posted a monthly surplus in February 2020.

For the April to December period, the shortfall was C$70.11 billion compared with a C$248.17 billion deficit over the same nine months in 2020/21, the data showed.

"As expected, the government's 2021–22 financial results show a marked improvement compared to the peak of the COVID-19 crisis," the finance ministry said. "That said, they continue to reflect challenging economic conditions."

December revenues rose 32.4%, reflecting an increase in tax revenues and other revenues, while expenses fell 23.6%, largely on lower emergency transfers to individuals and businesses.

April-December revenues grew by 34.0%, again led by higher tax revenues and other revenues, while program expenses fell 24.9%.

($1 = 1.2764 Canadian dollars)

