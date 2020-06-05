US Markets
Canada postpones 5G spectrum auction citing COVID-19 - statement

OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - Canada postponed its 3500 MHz 5G spectrum auction process by six months to allow telecoms companies to focus on providing essential services during covid-19 pandemic, the innovation ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The auction now will be held on June 15, 2021, because Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains wanted "to allow the telecommunications industry to maintain its focus on providing essential services to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

