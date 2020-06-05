US Markets
BCE

Canada postpones 5G spectrum auction citing COVID-19

Contributors
Steve Scherer Reuters
Moira Warburton Reuters
Published

Canada has postponed its 3500MHz spectrum auction process by six months to allow telecoms companies to focus on providing essential services during COVID-19 pandemic, the innovation ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Adds more details about auction, upcoming comment on 3800MHz

OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - Canada has postponed its 3500MHz spectrum auction process by six months to allow telecoms companies to focus on providing essential services during COVID-19 pandemic, the innovation ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The band is key for telecom companies rolling out fifth generation (5G) mobile networks, which will have speeds fast enough to download a movie to a smartphone in seconds, while allowing businesses to run "smart" factories using connected robots, devices and sensors.

The auction will now be held on June 15, 2021, because Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains wanted "to allow the telecommunications industry to maintain its focus on providing essential services to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The auction was initially scheduled to be held in December. Bains said the government will begin the consultation period in August for the 3800MHz band, also key for 5G networks.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCE T

Other Topics

Culture

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular