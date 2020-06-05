Canada postpones 5G spectrum auction citing COVID-19

Adds more details about auction, upcoming comment on 3800MHz

OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - Canada has postponed its 3500MHz spectrum auction process by six months to allow telecoms companies to focus on providing essential services during COVID-19 pandemic, the innovation ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The band is key for telecom companies rolling out fifth generation (5G) mobile networks, which will have speeds fast enough to download a movie to a smartphone in seconds, while allowing businesses to run "smart" factories using connected robots, devices and sensors.

The auction will now be held on June 15, 2021, because Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains wanted "to allow the telecommunications industry to maintain its focus on providing essential services to Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The auction was initially scheduled to be held in December. Bains said the government will begin the consultation period in August for the 3800MHz band, also key for 5G networks.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.