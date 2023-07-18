News & Insights

Canada port workers return to picket line after rejecting wage agreement

July 18, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

July 18 (Reuters) - Dock workers at ports along Canada's Pacific coast have rejected a tentative four-year wage deal agreed with their employers last week and returned to the picket line, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) said on Tuesday.

The ILWU represents some 7,500 dock workers, who walked off the job on July 1 after failing to reach a new work contract with the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents the companies involved.

