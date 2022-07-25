US Markets

Canada police say three dead in British Columbia shooting

Contributor
Reporting by Nia Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

A mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, police said in a statement.

Four people were shot in the city of Langley. Police had earlier issued alerts asking residents to stay away from the area of the incident.

