US Markets

Canada police arrest man previously detained in Turkey for joining ISIS

Contributor
Moira Warburton Reuters
Published

Canadian police arrested a man on terror charges who was previously detained by Turkish authorities for being part of ISIS, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Friday.

By Moira Warburton

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian police arrested a man on terror charges who was previously detained by Turkish authorities for being part of ISIS, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Friday.

Ikar Mao, 22, of Guelph, Ontario, a city 100 km (62.14 miles) west of Toronto, has been charged with participation in the activity of a terror group, and leaving Canada to participate in such a group, the policesaid in a statement.

Mao appeared in court on Friday, RCMP spokeswoman Louise Savard said in an email. She declined to give further details.

The RCMP investigation leading to Mao's arrest began on July 11, and stemmed from a complaint from an unnamed source, Savard said. He was arrested and charged by Turkish authorities and held until a court hearing, she added, noting that no conviction has been registered in Turkey.

Mao returned to Canada on Oct. 19, Savard said.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular