Canada PM's plane cleared to fly from India after fault resolved - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 12, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane has been cleared to fly from India's capital after a technical fault was resolved, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

"The technical issue with the plane has been resolved," Mohammad Hussain, the prime minister's press secretary told Bloomberg.

Trudeau's departure from India was delayed on Sunday after the aircraft he and the rest of the Canadian delegation were using experienced technical problems.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
