Canada PM's plane cleared to fly from India after fault resolved - Bloomberg News

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane has been cleared to fly from India's capital after a technical fault was resolved, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

"The technical issue with the plane has been resolved," Mohammad Hussain, the prime minister's press secretary told Bloomberg.

Trudeau's departure from India was delayed on Sunday after the aircraft he and the rest of the Canadian delegation were using experienced technical problems.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)

