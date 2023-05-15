News & Insights

US Markets

Canada PM Trudeau to visit Alberta as wildfires rage

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTA WILDFIRE

May 15, 2023 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by Sunday afternoon for Reuters ->

By Sunday afternoon, 89 fires were burning across Alberta, with 25 considered to be out of control and more than 19,000 evacuees. That was an increase from 74 fires and about 16,500 evacuees on Friday.

The Canadian army has been helping with firefighting and recovery efforts in the province since Thursday, and more troops are expected to join in the coming days, according to the Alberta government.

Trudeau is scheduled to be in Alberta's capital Edmonton, where he will meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel, before leaving for Seoul to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the prime minister's itinerary.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by Deepa Babington)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.