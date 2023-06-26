News & Insights

Canada PM Trudeau takes wait-and-see approach on aborted Russian mutiny

June 26, 2023 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

By Ismail Shakil

OTTAWA, June 26 (Reuters) - The aborted mutiny in Russia is an internal issue for Moscow and speculation over it could prove counterproductive, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, joining Western allies in taking a wait-and-see approach to a revolt that has sown doubt over President Vladimir Putin's grip on Russia.

"Everyone has a lot of questions about what this actually means, but we don't yet have a lot of answers and too much speculation right now I think could probably be extremely counterproductive," Trudeau told reporters in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland, after meeting leaders of Nordic countries.

"We need to make sure that we are not facilitating the liberal use of propaganda and disinformation that we know the Russians tend to do and ... carefully monitoring and watching but not getting involved, I think is the responsible and safe thing to do," said Trudeau, whose government is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

On Monday night Putin made a defiant televised address, saying he had deliberately let Saturday's 24-hour mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, and that it had reinforced national unity.

