Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election

David Ljunggren Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
The leader of Canada's opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Canada's opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday.

"We will vote against an election," New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh said at a news conference just hours ahead of the crucial vote.

Radio-Canada reported that the New Democrats would vote with the Liberals in a confidence motion, which if lost would spell the end of Trudeau's administration and lead to a snap vote.

Singh declined to say how New Democrat lawmakers would vote.

Trudeau only won a minority of seats in the House of Commons in a national election held exactly a year ago, and he needs the support of the New Democrats to survive.

Legislators will hold a confidence vote on the minority Liberal administration at around 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT).

