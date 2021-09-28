Canada PM Trudeau says new Cabinet to be sworn in next month, Finance Minister to stay

US Markets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he will swear in his new Cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy, after his Liberals were re-elected to their second minority mandate last week.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, also said the House of Commons would return this fall.

"I have asked Chrystia Freeland to continue serving as deputy prime minister and our minister of finance, and she has accepted," he said. "We will be swearing in Cabinet in the month of October."

