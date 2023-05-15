Canada PM Trudeau heads for Alberta as wildfires rage

By Sunday afternoon, 89 fires were burning across Alberta, with 25 considered out of control and more than 19,000 evacuees. That was up from 74 fires and about 16,500 evacuees on Friday.

Benchmark Canadian heavy crude prices tightened last week to multi-month highs on concerns about the wildfires.

Late on Sunday, Paramount Resources POU.TO said that due to the fires a third-party gas processing plant and some Paramount fields were shut, and it had curtailed 45,000 boepd.

Vermilion Energy VET.TO said on Monday it had restored 60% of the 30,000 boepd that it previously shut in.

The Canadian army has been helping with firefighting and recovery efforts in the province since Thursday, and more troops are expected to join in the coming days, according to the Alberta government.

St-Onge said officials expect more challenging wildfire weather. "Conditions will remain hot and dry and windy in the coming days."

Trudeau was scheduled to be in Alberta's capital Edmonton, where he will meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel, before leaving for Seoul to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the prime minister's itinerary.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg editing by Deepa Babington and David Gregorio)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.