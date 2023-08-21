Canada PM Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking news during wildfires

OTTAWA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted Meta META.O for banning domestic news from its platforms as wildfires rage, saying that up-to-date information during a crisis was crucial.

"Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people's safety," he told a televised news conference in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil, writing by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.