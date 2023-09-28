Canada PM says he is sure Blinken will raise murder case with India

Adds quote by Trudeau, background paragraph 3-4, file photos

OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader with his Indian counterpart when the two meet later in the day.

Trudeau made his remarks to reporters in Quebec, 10 days after he announced Canada suspected Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which took place in the province of British Columbia in June.

Blinken is due to meet IndianForeign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday. Asked directly whether Blinken would bring up the case, Trudeau replied: "The Americans will certainly discuss this matter with the Indian government."

India has dismissed Canada's allegations as absurd. Jaishankar though said on Tuesday that New Delhi has told Canada it was open to looking into any "specific" or "relevant" information it provides on the killing.

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over murder

Canada worked closely with US on India's possible link to killing -source

US says it expects India to work with Canada on murder case

Canada says it suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder

Biden raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with Modi at G20 -FT

ANALYSIS-India's growing importance leaves Canada isolated in row over murder

ANALYSIS-Canada gathers allies as tensions rise with India over Sikh leader's murder

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.