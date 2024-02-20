News & Insights

Canada PM says he is optimistic BoC will start cutting rates this year

February 20, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday welcomed news that the inflation rate had dipped to a seven-month low and said he was optimistic the Bank of Canada would start cutting rates this year, "hopefully sooner rather than later".

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in British Columbia, added that a rate cut by the central bank "is their decision to make".

