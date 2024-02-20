Canada PM says he is optimistic BoC will start cutting rates this year

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday welcomed news that the inflation rate had dipped to a seven-month low and said he was optimistic the Bank of Canada would start cutting rates this year, "hopefully sooner rather than later".

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in British Columbia, added that a rate cut by the central bank "is their decision to make".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ismail Shakil)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.