Canada PM says airline sector crucial part of economy, gov't talking to carriers about aid package

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

OTTAWA, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's airline sector is crucial and the government is looking at helping other carriers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, a day after Ottawa unveiled a C$5.9 billion ($4.70 billion) aid package for Air Canada.

Trudeau told a briefing that the Air Canada deal would protect jobs, keep communities connected and ensure passengers received refunds for trips they had not been able to take because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

