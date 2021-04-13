Canada PM says airline sector crucial part of economy, gov't talking to carriers about aid package

OTTAWA, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's airline sector is crucial and the government is looking at helping other carriers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, a day after Ottawa unveiled a C$5.9 billion ($4.70 billion) aid package for Air Canada.

Trudeau told a briefing that the Air Canada deal would protect jobs, keep communities connected and ensure passengers received refunds for trips they had not been able to take because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1=1.2543 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren)

