Canada PM: a "little more work" is needed on USMCA trade deal

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a little more work needed to be done on a new continental trade deal which has run into opposition from some U.S. Democrats over labor and environmental provisions.

Trudeau, speaking ahead of a meeting with a senior Mexican official, said Canada strongly supported what Mexico had done over labor reforms. U.S. unions oppose the current version of the accord amid worries it will not protect U.S. jobs.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

