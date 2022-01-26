Canada pledges non-lethal support for Ukraine, extends training mission

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday said it would send non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, and help the Eastern European country gather intelligence and counter cyber attacks as Russia builds up its military presence on its borders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said his government would extend and expand a training mission, called Operation Unifier, that it already has in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil Editing by Chris Reese)

