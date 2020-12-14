World Markets
LLY

Canada pledges C$485 million in COVID-19 aid for other countries

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published

Canada will spend C$485 million to support COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, including antibody treatments, International Aid Minister Karina Gould said in a statement on Monday.

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada will spend C$485 million to support COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, including antibody treatments, International Aid Minister Karina Gould said in a statement on Monday.

The money will enable the United Nations children's agency UNICEF to buy up to 3 million courses of antibody treatments once they are approved. Two such treatments have been authorized for emergency use in the United States: one from Eli Lilly LLY.N and AbCellera ABCL.O and another from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Writing by Allison Martell in Toronto Editing by Paul Simao)

((allison.martell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8196; Reuters Messaging: allison.martell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY ABCL REGN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular