Canada pledges $450 million for UN climate change fund

July 12, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada will contribute $450 million to the United Nations' main fund to help developing countries cope with climate change, the country's climate minister said on Wednesday.

Steven Guilbeault said the commitment was a 50% increase from Canada's previous pledge, made in 2019, to the UN Green Climate Fund. He called on other countries to also step up their contributions.

