Canada plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover banks, telecoms sectors

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada plans to expand existing its existing COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover banks, telecommunications and other federally regulated workspaces by early 2022, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mandatory vaccination requirements are already in place for the public sector, employees working in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

