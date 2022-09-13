US Markets

Canada plans national holiday on day of Queen's funeral, says Trudeau

Contributors
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada plans to declare Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral - a national holiday and a day of mourning for the monarch's death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada plans to declare Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral - a national holiday and a day of mourning for the monarch's death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this," Trudeau said.

"There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," he told reporters in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular