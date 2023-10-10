News & Insights

US Markets

Canada planning to evacuate Canadians from Israel in coming days -foreign minister

Credit: REUTERS/NTB

October 10, 2023 — 06:12 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada is planning to evacuate Canadians from Israel in the coming days with the help of aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.

"We are planning to begin the assisted departure of Canadians from Tel Aviv in the coming days ... We are also working on additional options for those who cannot reach the airport in Tel Aviv," Joly said on X, formerly Twitter.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Costas Pitas)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.