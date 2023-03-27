Canada picks Boeing's P-8A Poseidon to replace fleet of Aurora aircraft

OTTAWA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it has made a request through the U.S. foreign military sales program for the procurement of 16 Boeing Co BA.N P-8A Poseidons to replace its aging fleet of CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

"Following engagements with industry and Canada's closest allies, the government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft operational requirements," the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

