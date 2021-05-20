Canada Pension Plan Investment Board records 21.4% rise in net assets in FY2021

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday said net assets rose by 21.4% to the end of March 2021 from a year earlier, helped by a record net annual return of 20.4%.

CPPIB said net assets increased to C$497.2 billion ($410.40 billion) on the fiscal year-end, up from C$409.6 billion a year prior.

"The Fund performed exceptionally well in fiscal 2021, with all investment departments capitalizing on improving global equity markets following the steep declines observed at the end of fiscal 2020," said John Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer, CPP Investments. "

($1 = 1.2115 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.