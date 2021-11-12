Canada Pension Plan adds C$22 bln in three months

TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's (CPPIB) total assets rose by C$21.9 billion ($17.4 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, helped by positive investment gains of 3.8%, the country's biggest pension fund manager said on Friday.

While assets rose 4.2%, growth was slightly lower than the 4.5% increase in the preceding three months and the lowest in four quarters, according to an analysis by Reuters.

Net assets increased to a record C$541.5 billion at the end of CPPIB's second fiscal quarter, from the previous quarter, primarily driven by gains in its private equity investments, real assets and credit businesses, CPPIB said in a statement.

CPPIB, which is the only one of Canada's top pensions to provide quarterly performance data, also benefited from foreign exchange gains amid the rebound in the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar while public equity investments were flat.

As of Sept. 30, CPPIB allocated 27.7% to public equity, 26.1% to private equity, 15% to credit, 8.5% to real estate, 8.2% to infrastructure, 3.8% to sustainable energy and 10.7% to government bonds, cash and absolute return strategies.

The diversified portfolio helped CPPIB to achieve a record 11.6%, annualized 10-year net return at the end of the last quarter, CPPIB President and CEO John Graham said.

Significant transactions in the past quarter included a new joint venture with Round Hill Capital for investment in purpose-built student accommodation across continental Europe, allocating 475 million euros ($543.64 million) initially.

CPPIB also committed 200 million euros in financing to U.S. and German real estate owner RFR and 50 million euros to Nordic-based private equity manager Summa Equity.

($1 = 1.2590 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 0.8737 euro)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis)

