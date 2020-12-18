US Markets

Canada pension investor CDPQ to invest $1 bln in Invenergy

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) said on Friday it would invest $1 billion in Invenergy Renewables LLC, the largest private developer, owner and operator of wind and solar projects in North America.

CDPQ is seeking to decarbonize its investment portfolios and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and renewables are a particular focus as a part of the battle against climate change.

The $1-billion investment by CDPQ is the largest since it began its partnership with company in 2013 said Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure Emmanuel Jaclot at CDPQ.

