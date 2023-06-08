Canada pension fund to sell 1.66% stake in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank -CNBC-TV18

BENGALURU, June 8 (Reuters) - A Canadian pension fund will sell a 1.66% stake, worth $754 million, in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The report did not name the fund.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

