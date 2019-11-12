Canada pension fund Caisse CEO to step down in 2020

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second largest pension fund, said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Michael Sabia would step down in February 2020.

Sabia, who has helmed Caisse for 11 years, is also its president.

The company's board has started a search for the next president and CEO, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

