News & Insights

US Markets
RY

Canada Parliament panel asks Ottawa to reject RBC, HSBC unit deal

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

November 02, 2023 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Repeats to adds subscribers; no change to text

TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The finance committee of Canada's House of Commons lower chamber has asked Ottawa to reject Royal Bank of Canada's RY.TO C$13.5 billion acquisition of HSBC's domestic unit, citing the lack of competition in the country's financial sector.

The committee's report late Wednesday comes weeks after the Competition Bureau approved the transaction, clearing the way for one of the biggest deals in the country's financial sector. However, the deal has gathered opposition.

The deal, which was announced in November 2022, is now in the hands of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and Canada's finance ministry. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

"Removing competition in the financial sector could raise banking fees for Canadians who already pay more for financial services due to an already uncompetitive financial sector," the committee said in the report.

Pierre Poilievre, Canada's Conservative party leader, has also called for the federal government to reject the deal, saying that blocking the deal is a clear step the government could take to address affordability concerns.

"We strongly believe that RBC's proposed acquisition offers HSBC’s Canadian clients the best possibility for continuity and stability while providing them with innovative made-in-Canada international banking solutions and advanced digital capabilities," an RBC spokesperson said.

The department of finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The last time a deal of this size was attempted in Canada was in the early 1990s, when RBC wanted to acquire rival Bank of Montreal BMO.TO. That acquisition was blocked by regulators.

The highly regulated Canadian banking sector is active in the mergers and acquisition space as banks seeking growth opportunities look to expand into the United States.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; X: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY
BMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.